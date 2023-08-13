Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,865.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.64.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
