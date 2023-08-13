Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,500 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the July 15th total of 753,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,865.0 days.

Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $6.93 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

