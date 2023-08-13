Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.19), reports. The business had revenue of C$180.77 million during the quarter.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

