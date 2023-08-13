Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.22 and traded as high as C$10.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 607,127 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 2.6 %

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 554.55%.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.