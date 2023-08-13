Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.22

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.22 and traded as high as C$10.05. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 607,127 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 554.55%.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
