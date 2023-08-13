Chase (NYSE:CCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CCF stock opened at $126.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

