Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.66 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $866.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

