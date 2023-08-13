Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. 40,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,654. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
