China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.41 million for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

CAAS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in China Automotive Systems by 10.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

