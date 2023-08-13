China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of China Automotive Systems stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of China Automotive Systems by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at $359,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Automotive Systems by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,145 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Automotive Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

