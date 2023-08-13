China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. China Automotive Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 3.4 %

CAAS stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $153.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in China Automotive Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Automotive Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in China Automotive Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Automotive Systems in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Automotive Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

