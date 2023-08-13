China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the July 15th total of 375,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of China Yongda Automobiles Services stock remained flat at $0.50 on Friday. China Yongda Automobiles Services has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

CYYHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Yongda Automobiles Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Yongda Automobiles Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a passenger vehicle retailer and service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Passenger Vehicle Sales and Services and Automobile Operating Lease Services segments. The company focuses on luxury and ultra-luxury brands.

