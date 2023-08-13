Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Choice Hotels International worth $9,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CHH traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $133.98. The stock had a trading volume of 406,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $136.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.06.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHH. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

Insider Transactions at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,977,480.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.