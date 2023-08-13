CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 15,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,197. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

CHS Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

