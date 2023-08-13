Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Short Interest Up 15.5% in July

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Cipher Mining Stock Performance
CIFRW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. 2,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.06.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.