Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) is Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Cirrus Logic makes up about 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Cirrus Logic worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,243. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day moving average of $88.82. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

