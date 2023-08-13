Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRUS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.00.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

