Citigroup Increases Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target to $33.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Immunovant from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Immunovant from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $22.47 on Friday. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunovant will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,231,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $67,961.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,863 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,583.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant in the second quarter worth $247,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 24.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Immunovant by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

