Citigroup Lowers Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $273.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $319.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $312.57.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $225.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 253.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Insulet has a 12 month low of $208.54 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total transaction of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

