Citigroup Raises Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target to $250.30

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.28.

Shares of LI opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.96 and a beta of 0.83. Li Auto has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,175,000 after purchasing an additional 621,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,128,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,513,000 after buying an additional 463,905 shares during the period. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after buying an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,137,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,604 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,708,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,261,000 after acquiring an additional 323,341 shares in the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

