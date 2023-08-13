City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the July 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

City Developments Price Performance

City Developments stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630. City Developments has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.0261 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

