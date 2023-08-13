ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.75.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
