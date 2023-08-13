ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.07

Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $1.04. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 33,273 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.