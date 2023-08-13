Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,300 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 1,500,000 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Henry Stevens acquired 316,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,841,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,414 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clene during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Clene by 113.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNN. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

CLNN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 286,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,635. Clene has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clene will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

