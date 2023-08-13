CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Short Interest Update

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 177,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCNE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

CNB Financial Stock Performance

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 23,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,723. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.85. CNB Financial has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNB Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 247,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CNB Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

