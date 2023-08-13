CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

CNH Industrial stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

