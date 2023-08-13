Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CGECF

Cogeco Stock Performance

About Cogeco

Shares of OTCMKTS CGECF remained flat at $39.08 during trading on Friday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.81.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.