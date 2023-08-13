Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RNP opened at $19.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
