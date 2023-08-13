Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (RNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RNP opened at $19.34 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $974,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 36,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.