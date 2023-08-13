Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Up 114.4% in July

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the July 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 78.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 55,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 25.9% in the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

PSF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 14,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,801. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

