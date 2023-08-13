Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the July 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,377. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.63.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 12.2% during the second quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $241,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund by 112.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund during the second quarter worth $845,000.

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.

