Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund (NYSE:PTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 256,300 shares, a growth of 133.9% from the July 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:PTA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 107,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,377. Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $20.63.
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.134 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred Securities and Income Fund is a close-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests directly and through derivates in preferred stock and debt securities, floating-rate and fixed-to-floating-rate preferred securities, fixed- and floating-rate corporate debt securities, convertible securities, contingent capital securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P.
