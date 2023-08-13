Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Short Interest Up 837.8% in July

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 837.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 693,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,241,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the second quarter worth about $700,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RFI remained flat at $11.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 37,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.