Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 238,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,201,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 10.6% of Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:COWZ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 1,595,606 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.