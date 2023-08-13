Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 1,105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 193,089 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Columbia Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CLBK opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.21. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit.

