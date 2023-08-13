Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $110.38 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $438,282.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,484,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,313. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.