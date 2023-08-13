Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,255,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 73.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,189,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,923 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 292.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,148,000. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

