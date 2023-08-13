Column Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Graco by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Graco’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,415 shares of company stock worth $1,934,398. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Stories

