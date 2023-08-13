Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total value of $11,249,235.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,009.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,142 shares of company stock valued at $42,263,799. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $226.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.86 and a 200 day moving average of $213.64. The company has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

