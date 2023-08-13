Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $76,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 52,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 91,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 66,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.32.

Read Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.