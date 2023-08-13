Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $59.68 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $441,669.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,012,700.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,163 shares of company stock valued at $4,799,087 over the last ninety days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

