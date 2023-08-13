Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 90 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,578 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Autodesk by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Autodesk by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $207.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $179.61 and a one year high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. OTR Global downgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

