Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.92. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.