Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $7.02 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $505.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $505.90 and its 200-day moving average is $490.47. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

