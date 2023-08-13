Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

