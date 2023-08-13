Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 5,434 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.20% of PNM Resources worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM opened at $44.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

