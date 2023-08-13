Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 81,204 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,204 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.