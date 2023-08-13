Computer Modelling Group (OTC:CMDXF) Shares Up 6.5%

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (OTC:CMDXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. 1,019 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.15.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

