Conflux (CFX) Market Capitalization Hits $570.80 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Conflux has a market cap of $570.80 million and $12.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,413.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.35 or 0.00283377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.27 or 0.00782854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.00541868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00060125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00122247 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,166,310,085 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,166,146,873.2264957 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17841543 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $10,177,449.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars.

