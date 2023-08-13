ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the energy producer on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. ConocoPhillips has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $117.81 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $141.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

