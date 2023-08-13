Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 86.9% in July

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the July 15th total of 71,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 142,762 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of CNTX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 21,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,732. Context Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $18.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.