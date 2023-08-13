Contrasting Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pintec Technology and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A AdTheorent 1 2 2 0 2.20

AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 149.75%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A AdTheorent 10.12% 8.41% 7.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pintec Technology and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pintec Technology and AdTheorent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $10.81 million 0.99 -$27.57 million N/A N/A AdTheorent $166.08 million 0.76 $29.34 million $0.17 8.41

AdTheorent has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform's financial services include assistance for borrowers to obtain loans from third party investors and various financial partners; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases or who have personal or business installment loan requests; and a wealth management and insurance product distribution solution for asset management and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

