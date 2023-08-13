Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$3.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$5.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 4.6 %

CTS opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$566.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.98. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.48 and a 12 month high of C$7.51.

Converge Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

