CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRMD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CorMedix from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CorMedix from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.83. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $6.09.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 45,003.03% and a negative return on equity of 68.87%. On average, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 323.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,724,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,542 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 400,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 127.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 477,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 3,051.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 664,473 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

